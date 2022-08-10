The 64th Brigade of the Russian Army, which committed atrocities in Bucha, almost completely destroyed - Radio Svoboda

There is almost nothing left of Russian Army’s 64th Brigade, which Vladimir Putin gave the title of "Guards Brigade," but to disband it would be an indirect acknowledgement of Russia’s responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.

It was stated in Radio Svoboda materials, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The newspaper managed to confirm the death of a majority of the 44 soldiers and officers from the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade from the Khabarovsk territory, photos of which appeared online on August 7.

The material says that the brigade's composition for deployment to Ukraine included 1,500 military personnel - officers and contract servicemen who also signed contracts prior to departure. So far, almost none of the personnel has survived. However, the brigade would not be disbanded because it could be an admission of Russia's responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 42,640 people, 223 planes, 193 helicopters, 1,817 tanks and 4,076 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

This information was reported to journalists by Alexei Astashov, a military doctor from Khabarovsk. It was he who in his blog in the social network published a photo of a stand with mourning photos of 44 soldiers and officers of this brigade. In the caption he pointed out that in the photos there are holders of the Order of Courage (posthumously) who died in Ukraine.

According to the medic, the brigade was not rotated, which caused at least a hundred fighters to refuse to fight.

At the request of journalists, analysts also calculated that there was almost nothing left of the brigade, which Putin had given the title of "Guards" - taking into account those killed, wounded and who refused to fight further, the brigade might have lost a thousand men. Its remnants may now be scattered to other units.

It should be reminded, that on August 7, the AFU StratCom reported, that the occupants of the 64th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade, who had tortured civilians in Bucha, had been liquidated in Ukraine.

Watch more: In Kharkiv region, fighters of 93rd SMB fired at group of occupiers on two armored vehicles. VIDEO