Explosions rang out at military airfield "Ziabrovka" in Belarus, - mass media

In the area of the "Ziabrovka" airfield, which is located near the Belarusian city of Gomel, explosions were heard and flashes were seen.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Belarusian Haiun".

According to preliminary information, at least 4 flashes were visible in 10 minutes.

Information about outbreaks is confirmed by several sources at once. According to various reports, there have been at least 8 flashes since 00:30 a.m.

It is noted that "earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus reported on the conduct of air defense and air force exercises with live fire, whether they are related to the outbreaks in the Ziabrovka area - it is unknown."

