Russia is deploying additional troops in Belarus, - General Staff

The Russian Army is deploying additional air defense forces and means on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to available information, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are deploying additional forces and means of air defense on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Hai and Hremiach of the Chernihiv region and Novi Vyrky of the Sumy region with artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. He carried out airstrikes from helicopters near Verkhny Saltiv and Pryshyb.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from the artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Brazhkivka, Virnopillia, Sulihivka, Karnaukhivka, Rydne, Dibrivne, Hrushuvaha, Bohorodichne, Nortsivka, and Zalyman.

To complicate the conduct of air reconnaissance, the enemy used radio-electronic warfare complexes. He led offensive battles in the area of Bohorodychne and Dolyna, without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Kramatorsk, Karpivka, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Dariivka. The occupiers launched an airstrike near Spirny with attack aircraft.

The enemy tried to carry out an offensive in the Verkhnokamiansk region, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired near Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Zaytsevo, Yakovlivka, Shumy, Kodema, Bilohorivka, Ivanivka, Vesela Dolyna and Bakhmutske. Airstrikes near Zaitsevo and Bakhmut.

The enemy conducted assault operations in the directions of Volodymyrivka – Yakovlivka, Pokrovske – Bakhmut, Vidrodzhennia – Vershyna, Novoluhanske – Zaitseve. Ukrainian soldiers held their positions and pushed the invaders back.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the directions of Novoluhanske - Kodema, Travneve - Kodema, Semihirya - Zaytseve, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Avdiivka, Pavlivka, Pisky, Shevchenkove, Netaylove, Nevelske, Oleksandropol, and New York with barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks. Airstrikes were carried out near Mykilsky, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Volodymyrivka, and Mariinka.

The enemy waged offensive battles in the directions of Novobakhmutivka - Krasnohorivka, Spartak - Avdiivka, Vesele - Pisky, had no success, and retreated.

In the Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of Poltavka, Stepove, Trudove, Novomykhailivka, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Novopil, Volodymyrivka, Novosilka, Mala Tokmachka, Vremivka, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk, Temyrivka, Charivne settlements.Enemy aircraft operated near Vesele, Novodanilivka, Mali Shcherbaki and Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery along the contact line and in the depth of the defense, trying to hold the occupied positions.

He carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Bilohirka, and Velike Artakovo. Conducted intensive aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

Four sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to fire at concentrations of manpower, military equipment of the Russian occupiers, and warehouses with ammunition. As a result of the losses, the enemy's personnel in some areas refused to go into battle and resorted to sabotage.