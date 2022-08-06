Occupiers want to disconnect Zaporizhzhia NPP from energy system of Ukraine and de-energize south of country, - Energoatom

"Energoatom" warns that the Russian occupying forces are shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to destroy its infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off the south of our country.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Enerhoatom on Telegram.

"The acts of nuclear terrorism at the Zaporizhia NPP - its artillery shelling - are aimed at destroying the station's infrastructure, damaging all power lines through which electricity is supplied to Ukraine's power system, and cutting off power in the south of the country.

With such actions, the Rashists moved to a new scenario - a scenario of destruction, and creation of a nuclear and radiation accident at the ZNPP. Therefore, the shelling of the station is highly likely to continue," the message states.

According to representatives of "Enerhoatom", coordinated actions of security organizations, in particular the UN, IAEA, and WANO, as well as constant pressure on Russia from the international community to withdraw the military from Europe's largest nuclear facility and its complete demilitarization can prevent this.

Otherwise, Russia will implement its plan to turn the ZANP into a military base for nuclear terrorists.

"This is now facilitated by the active actions of Rosatom representatives, who are at the station and coordinate a special program to cut off the ZNPP from the energy system of Ukraine by damaging with the help of artillery fire all lines of communication between the ZNPP and the energy system of Ukraine," Enerhoatom emphasizes.

According to the company, in addition to the destruction of the infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, the invaders' plan also includes a further complete blackout of the plant with the start of diesel generators of all power units to ensure cooling of the nuclear fuel contained in all nuclear reactors and spent nuclear fuel storage pools of each power unit.

The situation is greatly complicated by the placement by the invaders of their military equipment with weapons and explosives in the engine rooms of power units #1 and #2, which is the actual mining of power units with two nuclear reactors of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

All this is in addition to the mining of the shoreline of the ZNPP along the line of the cooling pond and the adjacent shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

"Soon, all of this may very likely lead to a nuclear and radiation disaster, the consequences of which will be felt not only by Ukraine, but also by the whole of Europe," warns Enerhoatom.

Earlier, as a result of shelling on August 5, the Russian occupiers seriously damaged the nitrogen-oxygen station and the joint auxiliary building at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - it was reported about the risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances.

