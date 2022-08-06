In Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down enemy UAV - Bratchuk

In the Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian UAV.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.

On August 6, in the sky over the Mykolaiv region, the soldiers of the "Southern" air command discovered and destroyed another Russian UAV of the operational-tactical level.

Read more: AFU shoots down Russian drones daily: sometimes even in west of country - Air Forces

Earlier it was reported that in the southern direction during the day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 39 invaders and destroyed 6 units of enemy vehicles. In the afternoon of August 6, the occupiers shelled settlements along the demarcation line with artillery. Ukrainian positions were attacked from the air during the day.