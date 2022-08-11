Russia is thinking of postponing "referendums" in occupied territories, - ISW

The Russians are likely to postpone the date of the "referendums" on the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

Its researchers point out that the occupation authorities stopped referring to September 11 as the date of fictitious Russian "referendums" on joining the occupied territories to the Russian Federation.

The date remains undetermined. The occupation authorities took steps to be able to hold mock referendums at any time, including using "online voting" and door-to-door "polling" of the local population.

According to ISW experts, "forced passportization, rubleization, "filtering" and other "integration" measures, already implemented in the territories occupied by Russia, are much more harmful to Ukraine than "referendums".

At the same time, the annexation complicates the possibility of settling the war through negotiations on any terms that Ukraine and the West could accept, which indicates that the Kremlin has no intention of ending the war without the surrender of Ukraine, ISW believes.