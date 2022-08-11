Marines destroyed 2 Msta-B howitzers, 2 trucks and eliminated 17 invaders
The Ukrainian military inflicted losses on the enemy in the Kherson direction.
This was reported on the page of the Marine Corps Command, Censor.NET reports.
During the day of August 10, servicemen of military units and marine units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of groups, held defense on a fixed section of the front and inflicted losses on the enemy.
It is known that 7 occupiers were eliminated in the Donetsk direction. Artillery units struck the concentration of enemy manpower and equipment. As a result, during the day, 2 units of KAMAZ and 2 units of 152-mm howitzer "Msta-B" were destroyed, 10 occupants were eliminated. The final losses of the enemy are specified.
