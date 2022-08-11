We need to stabilize front line and prepare counteroffensive, - Reznikov

Ukraine now needs to stop the Russian aggressor, stabilize the front line and prepare a counteroffensive operation to liberate the occupied territories.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksii Reznikov, during the Conference of Northern European Allies in Support of Ukraine at the level of defense ministers in Copenhagen, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is fighting, and our goal has not changed - it is the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state within the internationally recognized borders. For this, we need to stop the enemy, stabilize the front line - and its length is more than 2,500 km (or 1,500 miles) and active combat actions take place on the front with a length of 1,300 km, as well as to prepare a counteroffensive operation," explained Reznikov.

According to the minister, several priority groups of capabilities that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should acquire in order to achieve the set goal have been identified.

"They include: strengthening anti-access and area denial capabilities to protect the northwestern part of the Black Sea, ensuring air defense of large cities and critical infrastructure facilities, protecting the border with Belarus, as well as specific capabilities that we need to stabilize the front line and create conditions for a counteroffensive operation," added the head of the Ministry of Defense.

