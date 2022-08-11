Turkey began issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars

The Migration Service of the Turkish Interior Ministry began issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars in early August, recognizing their status as "compatriots with Turkic origins".

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was written by "European Truth" referring to Anadolu.

Earlier this status fell under the Oshuk Turks, Uyghurs, ethnic Turks from Bulgaria and Greece.

According to Turkish law, only foreigners staying in Turkey continuously for 8 years can obtain a long-term residence permit. From now on, Crimean Tatars will not be required to fulfill this condition.

Those wishing to exercise this right will be able to apply to regional migration offices with the necessary documents, making an appointment in advance at the website " e-ikamet.goc.gov.tr ".

According to official data, only 5% of foreigners living in Turkey have a long-term residence permit. At the same time, 75% of foreigners with Turkic origins residing in Turkey have a long-term residence permit.