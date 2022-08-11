Putin sent Medvedev to the "LNR" terrorists. ФОТО

On August 11, Russian Deputy Chairman of the Security Council and Ex-President Dmitry Medvedev visited the occupied Luhansk Region, where he held a meeting with the leaders of LDNR.

It was stated by Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax.

The Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kirienko, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Head of the Construction Ministry Irek Faizullin, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, and Head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin also came to the occupied Ukrainian territory with Medvedev.

"On the instructions of the president of the Russian Federation, I held a meeting on priority measures to ensure the security of the Donbas republics," is how Medvedev explained the purpose of his visit.

