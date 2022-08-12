In Sloviansk, occupiers hit Cherevkivka neighborhood, several houses were destroyed, - Mayor Liakh
The occupiers shelled Sloviansk again, the neighborhood came under fire.
This was announced by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Lyakh, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, on the night of August 12, the occupiers shelled the Cherevkivka microdistrict. As a result, several private houses were destroyed and two cars burned. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.
There has been no centralized water supply in the city for three months, it is delivered by cars. Evacuation continues every day. Last month, 1,202 people from Sloviansk, including 226 children.
Transport of people with limited mobility by sanitary wagons to the Dnipro, evacuation trains were organized to the Kirovohrad region, or to France. From 30 to 50 residents of the community leave every day.
