Two more ships with Ukrainian grain put to Black Sea

On August 12, two more ships with food left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. The final destination of the Sormovskiy vessel is the Turkish port of Tekirdag. Star Laura is heading to Iran.

As noted, ships with Ukrainian grain leave the ports almost every day. The exception was August 11. On this day, the ship could not leave due to weather conditions.

Earlier, on August 9, the ship Ocean Lion delivered 64.7 thousand tons of corn to Incheon, South Korea. The second vessel, Rahmi Yaggi, transported about 5.3 thousands tons of sunflower oil to Istanbul, Turkey.

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) at the UN agreed to the departure of these two vessels from Chornomorsk, Odesa region, on August 9. This was reported by the press service of the JCC.

Also, two ships with grain left Ukrainian ports on August 8. The first ship with food was sent from the country's largest port "Pivdenny". This is the bulk carrier Sacura, which will deliver 11,000 tons of soybeans to Italy. Another bulk carrier - Arizona - will take 48.4 tons of corn from Chornomorsk to the Netherlands.

Problems arise with already delivered grain because the delay is about 5 months or more, so some buyers refuse to accept the goods. So, the buyer of Ukrainian grain in Lebanon refused the deal.

