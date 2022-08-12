Russian occupying forces have shortage of BMP-2, - Strategic Committee of Armed Forces

Before the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army had up to 3.5 thousand BMP-2. Moreover, 1.5 thousand of them were in storage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the Russian occupying forces are currently suffering from a shortage of BMP-2. So far, additional equipment has begun to be charged from Belarus.

"Yes, Belarus is preparing to export at least 32 BMP-2s from the 969th base of the tank reserve in Urichcha (RB) to the 22nd tsbrt in the city of Bui (RF)," the message says.

To date, the destruction of more than 400 BMP-2 has been documented. The total announced number exceeds 1,000 destroyed infantry fighting vehicles.