Fifth part of Ukraine is contaminated with explosives, - Yenin

Today a fifth of Ukraine’s territory is contaminated by unexploded explosive objects.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin announced this on TV.

Since the war began, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service have already found, removed and neutralized more than 180 thousand explosive objects, more than 68 thousand hectares of territory have been surveyed. And this work does not stop for a moment, "- said the official.

According to him, demining continues in the liberated territories.

"For example, battles in the Kyiv region lasted about a month, and our pyrotechnicians have been continuing to clear these territories of explosive munitions for five months now.

For example, up to 1,000 explosive objects per day are still being deactivated in the Kyiv region, and in total during this time more than 60,000 munitions have been deactivated there, and this work continues," Yenin said.