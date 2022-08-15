U.S. still resists recognizing Russia as a terrorist state - Kuleba

The U.S. authorities are not yet ready to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism because of the impact of this decision on relations between the countries.

This is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an іnterview to journalist Dmytro Gordon.

"We are already seeing different countries, there, starting to make decisions (to recognize Russia as a terrorist state. - Ed.), talking about Russia as a terrorist. But these are political assessments. We are working now, and this task. The Americans are resisting so far. Because for their country it will have very serious consequences for relations with Russia," Kuleba stressed.

Read more: Moscow has already warned Washington about possible severing of diplomatic relations for recognizing Russia as "state sponsor of terrorism", - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

He also noted that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi personally addressed the issue of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism by the United States and identified it as a priority.