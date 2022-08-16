Ukraine received 6 M109 howitzers from Latvia - Reznikov

Latvia handed over six M109 howitzers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Six more M109 howitzers recently arrived in Ukraine from Latvia are already showing results on the battlefield. I am sincerely grateful to my Latvian colleague Pabriks and the people of Latvia for their unwavering support. Totally we will win!", Reznikov tweeted.

Read more: Parliament of Latvia recognized Russia as state sponsor of terrorism