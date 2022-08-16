8 360 27
Ukraine received 6 M109 howitzers from Latvia - Reznikov
Latvia handed over six M109 howitzers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was stated by Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Six more M109 howitzers recently arrived in Ukraine from Latvia are already showing results on the battlefield. I am sincerely grateful to my Latvian colleague Pabriks and the people of Latvia for their unwavering support. Totally we will win!", Reznikov tweeted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password