Aviation of AFU destroyed two strongholds of occupiers - OC "South"

Ukrainian military aircraft hit 2 strongholds and 2 areas of concentration of enemy weapons and equipment in the Novopetrivka and Maksymivka areas.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Operational Command "South".

In addition, rocket and artillery units destroyed 23 rocket launchers, a 152-mm howitzer gun, 7 units of armored and automotive equipment as part of firing missions.

An enemy ammunition supply point was destroyed in Sukhoy Stavok.

The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

