Two explosions rang out in Melitopol this morning, - Fedorov

Explosions were recorded in the area of the substation, after which the television broadcast stopped.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at 7:00 a.m. on August 16, two explosions were recorded near the substation in Melitopol. After that, according to the reports of local residents, the transmission of broadcast television, which had been seized earlier by the occupiers and broadcast their propaganda there, stopped. According to preliminary information, the transit cable was damaged during the explosions.

"No matter how hard Russian propaganda tries to brainwash our residents, nothing succeeds. The people of Melitopol are on the defensive, and the resistance forces neutralize everything racist," Fedorov said.