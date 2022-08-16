Explosions at military airbase of occupiers near Simferopol, - Russian mass media

Black smoke rises above the Russian military base in the Huardisk in Simferopol district of Crimea.

This is reported by local residents, informed Censor.NET with reference to the Russian publication "Kommersant".

According to them, several explosions were heard on the territory of the military air base.

"Kommersant," writes with reference to sources that the Russians are now checking the version of an attack on the ammunition depot of the base with the help of UAVs.

Officially, the occupiers have not yet commented on the event.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, since the morning of August 16, explosions have been heard in the area occupied by Dzhankoy - a Russian ammunition depot is detonating there. 2,000 people were evacuated from the neighboring village.