Russian DRG tried to get behind Ukrainian forces near Osokorivka, - OC "South"

Russian troops tried to exile the DRG in order to attack Ukrainian positions from the rear.

This is reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian occupiers continue to conduct combat operations along the occupied defense line without changes in composition and position. Under the cover of night, the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy made an attempt to pass to the rear of the Ukrainian troops near Osokorivka. After a shooting battle, the enemy DRG retreated. Enemy losses are being refined.

In addition, in tactics, the enemy continues to use aviation and rocket-artillery strikes. At night, a Russian helicopter attacked Ukrainian positions along the contact line. There are no losses.