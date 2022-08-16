Missile systems at Belarusian airfield give rise to concern, - Zaluzhny

Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the occupants conduct about 700-800 shelling of Ukrainian defenders’ positions every day.

He stated this in Telegram, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

Thus, Zaluzhnyi had a conversation with the Chief of the Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Canada, General Wayne Donald Eyre.

"Familiarized my colleague with the situation on the front. It is tense, but completely under control. The location of missile systems along the state border on the part of the Republic of Belarus, including at the Zyabrovka airfield," he stressed.

Zaluzhny noted that Russian troops continue to advance along the entire frontline.

"At the same time, it carries out about 700-800 shelling of our positions every day, using 40 to 60 thousand ammunition. The main efforts are focused on pushing our troops out of the Donetsk region.

The tensest situation is now in the direction of Avdiivka-Peski-Mariinka. He stressed that the Russians continue to shell peaceful towns and villages in Ukraine. Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Marganets, Nikopol, and Berezneguvate suffer most from enemy shelling," the AFU Commander in Chief continued.

At the same time, Zaluzhny thanked General Eyre for his assistance, especially in the training of the AFU.

"With heavy combat operations, we feel a shortage of teaching personnel, because everyone who can hold a weapon and know how to fight is in combat ranks.

Knowing that there are such friends lending a shoulder helps bring Victory closer," he concluded.

