Strikes on Crimea are probably part of counteroffensive of AFU, - ISW

The strikes on Russian warehouses and supply bases in and around Crimea are consistent with Ukraine’s actions near Kherson.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

ISW refers to "a series of explosions at a Russian ammunition depot and a transformer substation in the Dzhankoy district and at an airfield near Hvardiyske."

Analysts have expressed the opinion that attacks on Russian positions in and around Crimea are likely part of a consistent counteroffensive by Ukraine to regain control over the western bank of the Dnipro.

"Russian supply lines from Crimea directly support Russian troops on the mainland of Ukraine, including in the western part of the Kherson region," the experts of the Institute noted.

They emphasized that the strike on logistics facilities in Crimea, which is a sovereign territory of Ukraine, does not violate Kyiv's obligations to Western partners regarding the use of weapons supplied by the West.

"Ukraine's targeting of Russian ground lines of communication, rear and support assets in Crimea is consistent with Ukrainian countermeasures, which also target bridges across the Dnipro River and Russian rear support elements in the occupied Kherson region," ISW said.

Analysts have noted that there are no signs that Ukrainian forces have used US-supplied weapons for recent strikes in Crimea.

"The result of this campaign will most likely be to disrupt the ability of Russian troops to support mechanized forces on the west bank of the Dnipro and to protect them with the help of aviation and artillery on the east bank from Ukrainian counterattacks," ISW analysts predict.

Key findings of the ISW: