Urge residents of occupied territories not to approach military facilities of the Russian army - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians in occupied Crimea, other regions in the south of Ukraine, and in the occupied areas of Donbas and Kharkiv region to be very careful.

The Head of Stated told in video message, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Every day and every night we see new reports of explosions in the territory temporarily occupied by the occupants. And I now ask all our people in Crimea, in other regions in the south of Ukraine, in the occupied areas of Donbas and Kharkiv region to be very careful.

Please do not approach the military facilities of the Russian army and all the places where they store ammunition and equipment, where they maintain their headquarters.

The fewer opportunities the occupiers have to do evil and kill Ukrainians, the sooner we can end this war by liberating our land.

And the queue these days to leave Crimea for Russia over the bridge proves that the vast majority of citizens of the terrorist state already understand or at least feel that Crimea is no place for them," the President stressed.

