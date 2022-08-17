Reznikov about Russian statements regarding destruction of HIMARS: "It’s stupid"
During the war with Russia, Ukraine did not lose a single HIMARS salvo missile system.
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with the Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.
"I can say absolutely responsibly that we haven't lost a single HIMARS. Therefore, when you read in the Russian mass media or media or social networks that soldier Ivanov with a Kalashnikov broke into and saw a truck in which he destroyed 12 HIMARS with a Kalashnikov at the same time, you can just laugh, twist in the temple and say - well, that's their propaganda system. It's stupid," said Reznikov.
The Russians regularly report that they have destroyed Ukrainian HIMARS. On August 3, a representative of the Pentagon called another such statement by the Russian Federation a lie.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password