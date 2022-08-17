Russia refuses to take turbine for Nord Stream from Germany

The gas turbine for Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline is ready for use and is still kept sealed in the German city of Mlheim an der Ruhr. No progress can be seen in the settlement of the disagreement with Russia.

This was reported by a representative of the Siemens Energy company, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

Russia keeps nagging at the documents and making ridiculous demands. The turbine is supposed to be transported to Russia by truck, so references to the current low water level, which prevents delivery of the equipment by river, do not play any role, said a Siemens representative.

It is to remind that Gazprom cut the gas supply to Nord Stream-1 in June with reference to the lack of a turbine that, together with other equipment, creates pressure for fuel pumping. This turbine was repaired in Canada in June and has been in Germany since mid-July, awaiting shipment to Russia. Gazprom complains about the lack of information about the repairs, while Siemens Energy denies the claims.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a visit to Mülheim two weeks ago, said that Russia was using far-fetched excuses to reduce supplies by violating the contract. According to Scholz, the turbine is ready for use and can be delivered to Russia at any time. "Obviously, there is absolutely nothing to prevent this turbine from being transported and connected in Russia," he stressed.

