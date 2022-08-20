Russian occupants have caused more than 813 million UAH worth of damage to Mykolaiv - Senkevych

The Russian occupiers caused more than UAH 813 million worth of destruction to Mykolaiv

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram by Oleksandr Senkevych, the mayor of the city.

"As of today, the Russian occupiers have inflicted more than 813 million UAH worth of destruction on Mykolaiv. A total of about 250 damaged communal facilities, including kindergartens, schools, hospitals, cultural and sports institutions," Senkevych wrote.

He noted that a total of about 1,500 appeals from residents of the city about the damage to residential buildings were recorded.

"Today we are working to restore people's housing as quickly as possible and prepare them for winter," he wrote.

Senkevych also said that no one was injured as a result of the shelling of the city on Friday night to Saturday, but around 03:00, six residential buildings were damaged, with more than 60 windows broken.

"According to the military administration, Russian terrorists struck the city with S-300 type missiles," the mayor noted.

Earlier it was reported that powerful explosions were heard in Mykolaiv around 3 a.m.

