Occupiers are destroying civilian objects in order to kill the sense of home in Ukrainians, - Zelensky

Russian invaders are purposefully aiming artillery and missiles at civilian objects in Ukraine in order to destroy Ukrainians’ entire life space and sense of home.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Each person has his own home space. And it is not only a separate apartment or house. It is a part of the city or village where a person communicates, works, meets with friends, loves, raises children. Russian occupiers shoot residential buildings from tanks, cover city blocks with artillery, and direct missiles at civilian objects precisely to destroy this entire space of life, to kill the feeling of home," he noted.

