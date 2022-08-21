In south, AFU repelled enemy assault, - OC "South"

In the south, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault in the area of the settlement of Potemkine.

This was reported by the "South" Operational Command, Censor.NET reports and Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy, by means of a motorized rifle platoon, with the support of two IFV-2s, carried out assaults in the direction of Potemkine. It was unsuccessful, it retreated with losses," the report says.

The command notes that fighting continues in the direction of Blahodatne.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance, but our anti-aircraft missile units are ready. The "Orlan-10" spy drone was destroyed in the Visokopillia district.

Also, the enemy continues shelling rear areas and populated areas.

The Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region was hit with heavy barrel artillery. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises, and the equipment was destroyed.

In the city, a school, a traffic stop, one residential building was destroyed, and two dozen were damaged. Gas furnaces and power lines are out of order.

During the night, two rocket strikes were made.

Thus, in Mykolaiv, the enemy hit several districts of the city with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, industrial and military infrastructure objects were hit. Without human losses.

A rocket attack was carried out in Odesa region at night. The enemy launched five Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea. Two of them were shot down over the sea by air defense forces, the operational command recalled.

Three rockets hit one of the agricultural enterprises of Odesa district. There are hits in the granary and on open surfaces without further combustion. There are no casualties.

In the Black Sea, the enemy ship group on combat duty has been increased to two large amphibious ships and five missile carriers with a total of more than 30 Kalibr missiles.

In addition, OC "South" reported on the controlled detonation by defense forces of a sea mine that was brought to the coast of Odesa after a storm.