A second drifting anchor mine was destroyed off the Odesa coast during the day.

Ukrainian Navy Armed Forces continue to identify and neutralize Russian drifting mines in the Black Sea.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Ukrainian Navy Armed Forces.

"Already the second drifting anti-ship mine in a day was discovered in Odesa region by Ukrainian defense forces. A special unit of the Ukrainian Navy successfully disarmed an explosive shell," the report said.

