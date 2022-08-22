Veteran policy should become priority of state policy, - Zelensky

Ukraine needs a well-thought-out system of support for veterans during the transition from military life to civilian life.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Veteran policy should become a priority of state policy," Zelensky said.

At the same time, according to him, "all its details should be determined together with the veteran community."

"So that it is not the officials who decide, but the veterans," he emphasized.

Zelensky also emphasized the need for a "thought-out system of support for veterans during the transition from military life to civilian life."

"If a veteran needs support in education, employment, he should receive support," the president said, adding that "it should be an honor for the employer" to employ veterans.

"All elements of veteran policy require a legislative basis, coordinated work of state authorities and local self-government," he said.

According to the president, he signed a law that helps the transition from a military career to civilian life.

"Thousands of families of veterans have been waiting for housing for many years. It is unacceptable that a person does not have his own home... Our plan should provide for everything to provide housing for our veterans," Zelensky said.

He also mentioned rehabilitation as one of the key tasks.

"The majority of veterans are people of working age. These are people who are the basis of our defense and can become the basis of our recovery," the Head of State said.

