Drone army: AFU received 472 drones

Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fedorov showed what the simultaneously launched 472 UAVs from the Drone Army look like.

It was written by Fedorov in Telegram, and so it's shon in video, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"472 drones were received by the Drone Army. Since the drones come to us in batches, it's hard to show what they all look like together. Thank you to everyone who keeps donating and dronating! (https://u24.gov.ua/uk/dronation). More drones mean saving more lives of our soldiers," the Minister wrote.

New drones are on the way.

Fedorov noted that some drones are already performing combat missions at the front.

Watch more: First hunt of Lithuanian Bayraktar against Russian invaders in Ukraine. VIDEO