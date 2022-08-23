Enemy unsuccessfully launched offensive near Krasnohorivka and Pervomaiske, - General Staff

The one hundred and eighty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, in the Volyn and Polissia directions in the border areas, the enemy is actively using means of radio-electronic warfare.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired barrel artillery at civilian and military infrastructure in the settlements of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations intending to hold previously occupied areas and borders and try to improve the tactical position.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Tsupivka, Nove, Zamulivka, Dokuchaevske, Pytomnyk, Stary Saltiv, Velyka Rohan, and Ivashki settlements with barrel and jet artillery. It carried out airstrikes near Pytomnyk and Mospanove.

UAVs were used to scout the positions of our troops and adjust artillery fire.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel artillery, and anti-aircraft guns near Nortsivka, Krasnopillia, and Dolyna. An airstrike was carried out to Bohorodychne," the message reads.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's efforts are focused on conducting active actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Hryhorivka, Rozdolivka, Bilenke and Spirne.

According to the General Staff, in the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers carried out fire damage near Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Soledar, Zaytsevo, Shumy, and Kodema. The enemy tried to conduct combat reconnaissance in the area of Zaitseve settlement, as well as conduct assault operations near Soledar and Kodema, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Vodyane, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, and Nevelske. Conducted an airstrike near Mariinka. He led an offensive near Krasnohorivka and Pervomaisky but was unsuccessful.

"On the Novopavlivka direction, he shelled the areas of Pavlivka, Prechistivka, and Vuhledar settlements. He led offensive battles in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Zolota Niva settlements, but was unsuccessful," the General Staff added.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, fire damage was recorded near Zaliznychne, Orikhov, Chervone, Burlatske, Zelene Pole, Stepovoe, Novopavlivka, and Novoandriivka. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Malynivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne and Novopil settlements.

It is also reported that in the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. Takes measures to replenish losses. He carried out shelling from tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of settlements of Parutyne, Lymany, Lozove, Shevchenkive, Myrne, Ukrainka, Kiselivka, Potemkyne, Shiroke, Ivanivka, Osokorivka, Dobrianka, Pryshyb, Kvitneve. Carried out airstrikes near Trudolyubivka, Potemkiny, and Andriivka. UAVs were actively used to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

"The enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas is concentrating its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff summarizes.