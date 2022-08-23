Air Force destroyed 3 operational-tactical UAVs per day

Units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"On August 22, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level," the message reads.

It is also noted that the strike aircraft of the Air Force in several directions struck the supply points of fuel and lubricants, the accumulation of manpower and enemy equipment, the positions of rocket systems of salvo fire, and other targets.