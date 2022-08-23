Poland proposes to reform European Union, limiting influence of Germany

Об’єднана Європа потребує фундаментальних реформ, які дали б малим та середнім країнам рівні права з великими.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau writes about this in an article for Rzeczpospolita, Censor.NET reports.

Rau believes that the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine showed the danger of imperialism and "became for Europe a moment of awakening and deep reflection on the future of the continent."

In his opinion, small and medium-sized EU member states have significantly fewer opportunities to create coalitions and block EU decisions that are unfavorable to them. And that's why they lose when they want to protect their rights, interests or needs.

"The EU does not need German leadership, but German self-restraint. Only then will the freedom and equality of the member states allow the EU to become the desired antithesis of imperialism," writes Rau.

He also suggests that some EU member states could abandon the euro for a while. Rau writes that after the introduction of the single European currency, only some countries were able to ensure sustainable and harmonious development.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, the European Union is faced with an existential challenge. And now, unification awaits either reforms that will protect the practice of freedom and equality of nations, or political regression.