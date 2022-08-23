Canada will continue to strengthen sanctions against Russian Federation, - Trudeau
Canada and partners will continue sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated this at the second summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET informs.
"Canada, together with its partners, will continue sanctions against 1,750 individuals and organizations in Russia and Belarus. We will announce new sanctions against 62 more individuals and one defense sector company that is participating in Russia's war against Ukraine," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password