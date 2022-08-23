Canada will continue to strengthen sanctions against Russian Federation, - Trudeau

Canada and partners will continue sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated this at the second summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET informs.

"Canada, together with its partners, will continue sanctions against 1,750 individuals and organizations in Russia and Belarus. We will announce new sanctions against 62 more individuals and one defense sector company that is participating in Russia's war against Ukraine," he said.

