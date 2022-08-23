Since February 24, Russians have launched more than 750 missiles from Crimea, restoring our control over peninsula will be historic anti-war step in Europe, - Zelensky

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has fired 750 different cruise missiles into Ukraine from the occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during the summit of the Crimean Platform.

"Since February 24, 750 different cruise missiles have been launched from Russian-occupied Crimea at our communities. Imagine, 750 in six months. They destroyed at least hundreds of civilian objects: schools, universities, ordinary residential buildings, hospitals," he said.

He is confident that Ukraine's restoration of control over the peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe. This will restore security and ensure justice, reintegrate Crimea into the modern world, the President is convinced.

"We will bring freedom to Ukrainian citizens in Crimea and we will certainly restore justice to all those who suffered from repressions and abuses by the Russian occupiers. But in order to win, we must not forget what the path to the current situation was. The degradation of Russia began with the capture of Crimea, began with the terror of the Crimean Tatar people - the indigenous people of Crimea, with repressions on religious grounds, which became almost the largest religious persecution in Europe in the 21st century against the Crimean Muslim community," Zelensky said.

The head of state emphasized that there were also expulsions from the occupied peninsula of all people who supported Ukraine and were not afraid to defend Ukrainian culture there. "There were murders and torture, and humiliation, and looting. The occupiers did and continue to do all this in Crimea," he said.

Zelensky emphasized that there was never any suppression of rights and freedoms under the Ukrainian government on the peninsula. "Because we respect people," he stressed.