Occupiers hit Myrhorod with rockets. Four "arrivals" on infrastructure (updated)

The occupiers launched rocket attacks on Myrhorod, the Poltava region.

Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Four "arrivals" on the infrastructure of Myrhorod. We are finding out the details. We are staying in shelters!", he noted.

Lunin later added that there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the strike on Myrhorod.