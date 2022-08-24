Enemy missile was shot down over Cherkasy - RMA

Today, August 24, Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy missile over Cherkasy.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"During the air alert, the air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over Cherkasy. Do not publish photos or videos! Do not expose everyone to repeated attacks on locations! And be sure to protect yourself during air alerts!" he noted.

