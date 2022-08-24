Enemy missile was shot down over Cherkasy - RMA
Today, August 24, Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy missile over Cherkasy.
Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"During the air alert, the air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over Cherkasy. Do not publish photos or videos! Do not expose everyone to repeated attacks on locations! And be sure to protect yourself during air alerts!" he noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password