Johnson announced £54 million in military aid to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, announced the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 54 million pounds.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "European Truth" with reference to the message of the British government.

The new military aid package complements Britain's training of vehicles to search for mines in the waters off its coast. In the coming weeks, Ukrainian personnel will be trained to use them in British waters.

Military assistance includes unmanned surveillance systems and anti-tank ammunition. These include, in particular, 850 hand-held Black Hornet micro-drones, which are specially designed for use in cities and villages and are designed to detect approaching enemy forces.

"Military personnel can be trained to fly unmanned aerial vehicles, which are smaller than a mobile phone, in less than 20 minutes. Each drone transmits real-time video and still images so that ground forces can safely defend urban areas," the British government explained.

"Today's package of support will give the brave and resilient Armed Forces of Ukraine another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to repel Russian forces and fight for their freedom," Johnson said.

According to the British government, Great Britain has allocated more than £2.3 billion in military and financial aid to Ukraine since the invasion began in February 2022.

We will remind you that on Wednesday, when Ukraine is celebrating Independence Day, the Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson came to Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.