OSCE Chairman-in-Office Rau called on Russia to immediately stop war against Ukraine

The current Chairman of the OSCE, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau once again called on the Russian Federation to stop the unprovoked war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Rau's corresponding statement in connection with the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, which has been going on for six months, was published on the OSCE website.

"The war against Ukraine is unjustified and unacceptable. It is an obvious violation of international law and all the principles on which our Organization was founded. It must stop immediately," said the current head of the OSCE.

He pointed out that during the last six months, "the unprovoked war that the Russian Federation launched against Ukraine has brought untold destruction and suffering." "We have seen thousands of innocent people die in the course of indiscriminate attacks throughout Ukraine," Rau said.

The current OSCE chairman added that Russian attacks against critical infrastructure have left millions of civilians without access to vital services and resources. In addition, Russian aggression has displaced millions of people, causing the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.

Rau also raised the issue of the so-called "filtration operations" carried out by Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories, condemning the mass detention and forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian Federation.

He confirmed that the OSCE remains committed to supporting the people of Ukraine in these difficult times.

It will be recalled that on August 2, the current OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau and General Secretary Helga Shmid announced a new OSCE support program for Ukraine. This program, which involves the implementation of about 25 projects, will support Ukraine in such areas as demining, environmental protection and humanitarian needs.