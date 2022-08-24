Conversation between the occupant and his wife: "We’re in a trap and we’re fucked up. There won’t be any going home," GUR intercept. AUDIO

In the latest GUR intercept, Russian occupant tells his wife that they are "trapped" and that Ukrainian Armed Forces have "gritted their teeth" because of Independence Day.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Main Intelligence Directorate's page.

On August 24, at 10:50 a.m., a Russian soldier informs his wife that his phone no longer exists because they have been "targeted," and there are many wounded. The conversation also notes the fact that the invaders are "trapped".

The occupant voices the assumption that all these unfortunate events occurred precisely because of Ukraine's Independence Day, as the AFU "gritted their teeth." His wife begs him to quit everything and return home as soon as possible.

