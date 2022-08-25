Turning point in war has already begun, - Budanov

The turning point in the war has already begun, the Russians began to understand that it concerns them, and does not go somewhere in the world.

This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET informs.

According to Budanov, the Russians began to understand that their army is not that strong, the air defense systems are not that good - and the Russian army is actually not capable of protecting the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

"This is not at all the second army of the world, and not even the fourth. And retribution will come. The understanding that there will be retribution comes to people when they personally begin to see and feel that the war is not somewhere out there in some part of the world but in them. Therefore, the turning point has already begun," said the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Read more: There is currently no threat of ground operation from Belarus, - Defence Intelligence