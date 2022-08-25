Economy will start to grow next year, - Minister of Economy Svyridenko

The Cabinet of Ministers expects that the economy of Ukraine will stabilize in the near future, and next year it may grow by 15.5%. However, it depends on the events in the war against the Russian Federation.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyridenko said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

According to Svyridenko, government officials are making macroeconomic forecasts before the start of negotiations next month with the International Monetary Fund on a new lending program.

The minister said current forecasts for gross domestic product in 2023 range from a further contraction of 0.4% to growth of 15.5% after a likely 30-35% drop this year.

"We understand that we need to keep the economy moving. It is very difficult to make new forecasts due to uncertainty. It completely depends on the military scenario," Svyridenko added.

While Svyridenko declined to specify how much Ukraine would request from the IMF, she said the new program should be "relatively large" and should be agreed quickly to help free up funds from other creditors and reassure investors.

Svyridenko also called on donor countries and institutions to fulfill their aid promises. According to her, Ukraine received $12.7 billion in international budget support after the Russian invasion and expects another $14 billion of already promised aid to arrive by the end of the year.

"It is very important for us to continue receiving this financial assistance, and assistance in general, from our partners," she said. "We are fighting for values ​​that are important to Europe and the United States."