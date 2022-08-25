Russian energy policy is destructive for Russia itself - Zelensky

Russian energy policy is destructive for Russia itself

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address.

He noted that "because of the Russian gas blackmail, gas prices in Europe these days have already exceeded the level of $3300 per thousand cubic meters".

"And this Russian anti-European policy is really destructive, but in the strategic perspective - for Russia itself. There will no longer be such a player on the European energy market as Russia," the President said.

Of course, he said, the situation now is "very dangerous, very acute. "But most European countries have approached the energy problem very responsibly and are doing everything they can to adapt for protection," the President said.

According to him, "if someone there in Russia thinks that this winter will put Europe as a whole, Ukraine or other individual countries on their knees, it is a failed calculation."

"I believe that Europe is strong enough to correct the past mistakes, to become independent of the Russian energy system, Russian energy carriers and not to succumb to the blackmail of energy terrorists from Gazprom," Zelensky also said.

He added that Ukraine "closely coordinates its actions with its partners in these issues - energy aspects as well. The Ukrainian government and our state-owned companies are doing everything to make sure that we are ready to go through this winter season, which will indeed be the most difficult in our history".

