ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12144 visitors online
News War
1 339 3

4 enemy UAVs were destroyed last day, - Air Force

безпілотник

Last day, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed 4 enemy UAVs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the day of August 25, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed four UAVs of the operational-tactical level," the message says.

See more: Ukrainian paratroopers put another Russian UAV out of order - Command of Assault troops of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1581) elimination (4915) Air forces (1413)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 