4 enemy UAVs were destroyed last day, - Air Force
Last day, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed 4 enemy UAVs.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"During the day of August 25, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed four UAVs of the operational-tactical level," the message says.
