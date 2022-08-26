Explosions at Russian military depots near Melitopol - Mayor Fedorov
There were explosions on the area of Novobohdanivka municipality in the Melitopol district, where the enemy military had set up their base.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Melytopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov in telegram.
"Another 'bavovna' (explotions)" at enemy depots on the territory of Novobogdanivska OTG Melitopol district," he wrote.
Residents of the municipality heard several explosions, now there is smoke.
Fedorov added that he is waiting for confirmation of another occupant base elimination.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password