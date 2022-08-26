A woman and her two children were killed during enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region

In the village of Kamyanka, Polohivsky district, the Head of the cultural and mass sector of the Cultural and Leisure Center of Kamyanka village council and her two children were killed during an enemy attack.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated on Facebook by Zaporizhzhia Regional Methodological Center for Culture and the Arts.

"Today our colleague Anastasia Borovik, Head of the cultural and mass sector of the Culture and Leisure Center of the Kamyanske settlement council of the Polohivsky district, was killed during the shelling. With two little sons", - stated in the message.

Earlier it was reported that Kamyanka (formerly known as Bilmak) is located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Polohivsky district, which is subjected to shelling by the occupants.

Read more: 377 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 733 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office