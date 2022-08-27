Russian Federation withdraws equipment from Crimea and strengthens air defense after strikes of Armed Forces, - ISW

American analysts assume that Russia is redeploying military equipment from Crimea after the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as strengthening the air defense of the occupied peninsula.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that Russian troops continued to redeploy military equipment from Crimea to Russia, probably in response to ongoing Ukrainian strikes on Russian rear areas in Crimea.

Russian forces are also strengthening air defenses in Crimea to counter Ukrainian strikes, as current Russian air defenses are ineffective against Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Key conclusions of the institute's analysts:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that elements of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) restored connection to Ukraine's power grid on August 26.

The Russian occupation authorities are unlikely to be able to successfully hold fictitious referendums on the annexation of the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation before the beginning of September, despite the announcement of the progress of preparations for the referendums.

Russian forces launched limited ground attacks southwest of Izium, northeast and south of Bakhmut, and on the northwest outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

Ukrainian forces continued to shell Russian land lines of communication and military infrastructure in the Kherson region, which support operations on the west bank of the Dnipro.

Recruitment for the so-called volunteer battalions, which continue to be sent to Ukraine, has continued in the regions of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian guerrillas and internal divisions continue to pose a threat to Russian control over the occupied territories.

