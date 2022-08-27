Powerful explosions at the Russian base in occupied Kherson - Mass Media

The residents of Kherson’s Pivnichny district near penal colony 90 are reporting powerful explosions.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Kherson's edition "Most".

According to the daily, Kherson residents also report that explosions blew out the windows of several buildings of the penal colony, as well as in the windows located near the apartment buildings.

There are also reports of active movement of occupant vehicles on Pivdenne.

"It is known that on the territory of colony No. 90 the occupants set up their base, where there was probably also a munitions depot. They could have detonated after the strike by the AFU. Kherson residents are reporting a serious fire in the industrial zone," the publication says.

The townspeople report that the strike targeted an industrial zone located next to the colony and seized by the occupants to house equipment and personnel there. According to preliminary information, the strike destroyed a lot of enemy equipment and manpower.

