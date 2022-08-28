In Russia, propagandist Mangushev perfom on stage with skull of alleged defender of "Azovstal". VIDEO

Ihor Mangushev announced his performance as a "military-themed stand-up". He held a human skull in his hands, said that it allegedly belonged to the defender of "Azovstal", and promised that the Russians would kill Ukrainians.

The video of Mangushev's speech was published on social networks, Censor.NET reports.

Mangushev said from the stage that the Russians will kill Ukrainians, but there is a "war with ideas".

"Our war is not just a war with flesh and blood people. Our war is a war with an idea. With the idea of Ukraine as an anti-Russian state. Why can't there be any reconciliation? Ukraine must be de-Ukrainized. The Russian lands of "Little Russia" must be turned back. We are not at war with people. We are at war with an idea," he said.

According to Mangushev, the Russians do not care "how many Ukrainian soldiers should be killed" and "how they should be killed." The Rashist said that all the bearers of the "idea", which he was thinking about before, must be destroyed.

The hall supported the occupier with a skull in his hand. One of the listeners asked: "Do you think he understood what 'Russian peace' is?"

Ihor Mangushev calls himself an "adventurer and political technologist". He is the leader of the Russian nationalist movement "Svitla Rus". The mass media called Mangushev one of the authors of the idea of using the letter "Z" as a symbol of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.